Where the plaintiffs allege that fees collected by state actors were unconstitutional and seek restitution, the circuit court has jurisdiction to hear arguments for and grant restitution.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson.Reuben Walker and Steven Diamond both filed mortgage foreclosure complaints before the Will County Circuit Court, and each paid a $50 filing fee as mandated by section 15-1504.1 of the Code of Civil Procedure (Code). Under …