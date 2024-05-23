Where plaintiff did not specify what remedy he was seeking, while injunctive relief and punitive damages were both unavailable, remand was required to determine whether case was justiciable.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Steven C. Seeger, Northern District of Illinois.Loyola University Chicago expelled John Doe after concluding he had engaged in sexual activity with Jane Roe, a fellow student, without her properly obtained consent. Doe filed suit against the University under Title IX and …