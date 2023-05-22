Where a quo warranto complaint is filed seeking the ouster of a public official, the doctrine of laches may only apply if it is demonstrated that the ouster would cause some great harm or detriment to the public.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson.Karl Ferrell was elected trustee of Joliet Township in April 2021 and served in that capacity from May 2021. After 10 months, the State’s Attorney became aware that Ferrell had multiple prior felony …