Where the appellate court holds on remand that a plaintiff’s amended pleading is permitted and is the operative complaint, the trial court is bound by the law of the case doctrine and cannot, on remand, vacate the decision to allow that pleading.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Kane County Associate Judge Mark A. Pheanis.Laura Martinez was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) prior to 2007. From March 2008 through October 2012, Martinez was treated by Dr. Andrew Ta with Tysabri, a …