Where limitations period began to run when plaintiff received email with attachment of agency’s final decision, not the next day when plaintiff was able to open password-protected document containing decision.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Charles R. Norgle, Northern District of Illinois.Brian Lax was an employee of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a component of the Department of Homeland Security. In April 2016, after Lax missed two days of work, as a result of checking himself …