Where a hospital commissions a report on security procedures from a consultant, that report does not directly relate to patient care and so is not privileged under the Medical Studies Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Karen L. O’Malley.Dayna Less (Dayna) was shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2018, by an armed assailant, Juan Lopez, who entered Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Mercy) in Chicago and began firing. In January 2019, Mercy retained two …