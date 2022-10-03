Where defendant died while suit was pending on appeal, both forms of relief sought by plaintiff became moot, and case was remanded with instructions to dismiss.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.Since 2015, Don and Greg Ruggles had been the only two shareholders of their family company, a closely held corporation called XPAC. Greg held all the nonvoting shares, and Don held all the voting shares. Under the terms of Don’s divorce agreement with …