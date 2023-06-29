Where plaintiffs voluntarily gave up lease and left city while their suit protesting eviction was halted by preliminary injunction, their relocation rendered case moot.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois.Deborah Brumit and Andrew Simpson permitted their adult daughter to stay in their leased home occasionally during 2019. One night in June 2019, they welcomed their daughter and her boyfriend into their house briefly. After the visitors left, they …