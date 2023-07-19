Where a property is sold pursuant to a final judgment to an entity that has never been party to the proceedings, and no stay of judgment was sought, the court cannot deprive the nonparty purchaser of its property and any appeal seeking such relief is moot.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Associate Judge Patrick T. Stanton.Ae Sook Hwang was the owner of a six-unit apartment building in Northbrook, but failed to pay property taxes for the building in 2016. On May 4, 2018 …