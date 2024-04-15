Where a petition for involuntary treatment is granted the petition may be reviewed even after the treatment has ended if it may recur or there is a public interest in settling the issue.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Peoria County Associate Judge Daniel M. Cordis.On July 29, 2022, Brittany F. appeared at her mother’s home, incoherent, delusional and striking her head against the sidewalk, with reports of her exposing herself in the days prior. Brittany’s mother contacted a Peoria …