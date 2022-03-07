Where a defendant files a motion seeking a setoff, such a motion is not a challenge to the judgment but an action seeking enforcement, and as such does not toll the time limit to appeal the original decision.The 2nd District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from and in part affirmed a decision by DuPage County Circuit Judge Robert G. Kleeman.On Aug. 26, 2016, Michael Pill drove his vehicle into an optometry office owned by Philippou Eye Associates Ltd. (Philippou), causing significant damage to the property and forcing …