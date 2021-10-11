Where a plaintiff files in the wrong venue in error, they are not permitted to motion for a change in venue after the point at which the defendant has waived his right to motion for such a change.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin.Charmaine Wren received medical care from the Associated Physicians Group (APG) in 2016. On Feb. 5, 2016, she passed away. In 2018, Barbara Miller, as special administrator of Wren’s estate, filed suit against …