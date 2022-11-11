Where a judgment debtor is subject for a motion to turnover a chose, such an assignment may be made so long as the chose is litigable, even if it is not currently being litigated.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge John T. Carr.Cullen Davis and Tracy Davis received an order of dissolution of marriage pursuant to a marital settlement agreement (MSA) in June 2018 after extensive litigation. During that time, Tracy incurred over $400,000 in attorney fees with Schiller DuCanto …