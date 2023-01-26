Where a defendant seeks, after the plaintiff has completed his case, to add an affirmative defense which was plain to the plaintiff from the facts prior to trial, the trial court abuses its discretion in denying the motion.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Kendall County Circuit Judge Stephen L. Krentz.Late on the night of Nov. 13, 2015, Logan Bland and his friend, Kyle George, were at Q Bar, owned by Q-West Inc. (Q-West) where they were regulars. Bland became intoxicated and was cut …