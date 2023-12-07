Where the circuit court grants dismissal with prejudice the plaintiff may not seek permission to amend their complaint with new arguments in the motion to reconsider.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Cecilia A. Horan.In July 2020, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) entered into a deferred prosecution arrangement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice, admitting to bribery relating to three bills passed by the Illinois General Assembly and agreeing to a penalty of $200 …