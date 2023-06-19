Where a municipality has no newspapers first issued or printed for distribution locally, notice by publication on residents may be made in any paper of general circulation in the county, even if it is not distributed in the municipality in question.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson.Deborah Thomas failed to pay real estate taxes due for the 2015 tax year on property located in Crete, Illinois. On Nov. 29, 2016, Old School Investments purchased the delinquent …