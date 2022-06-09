Where a nonparty files a postjudgment motion to reconsider without a petition to intervene, their motion does not toll the time in which a notice of appeal must be filed.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed the appeal of a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond W. Mitchell.Colin Kissoon offered to purchase a property on Austin Boulevard in Chicago (Property) in July 2018 for $110,000. Barbara Vlcek accepted and provided Kissoon with a signed residential real estate contract. The closing date was Sept. 5, 2018, …