Where a patient initiates contact with an out-of-state facility which neither performs services or has offices in Illinois, personal jurisdiction does not exist over the out-of-state facility.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Madison County Circuit Judge Sarah D. Smith.Barbara Sisson underwent gallbladder surgery at Anderson Hospital in Madison County, Illinois on Sept. 4, 2018. The following day, Sisson developed a complication and was transferred to Missouri Baptist Medical Center (Missouri …