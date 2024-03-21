Where a party seeks to appeal, the petition for leave to appeal must be filed within 30 days and motions to reconsider do not toll this time limit unless they function as a new original motion.The 3rd District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Will County Circuit Judge David Garcia.Christina and Dale Likar married in 2003 and in August 2019 the circuit court in Will County entered a judgment dissolving their marriage. The judgment required Dale to pay Christina maintenance for 54 months, subject to …