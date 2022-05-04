Where a plaintiff files a petition seeking waiver of court fees and to sue as an indigent person, the trial court, if it finds the plaintiff indigent, must grant the waiver and may not dismiss it for reasons related to faults in the underlying lawsuit.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part, vacated in part, and remanded a case from Cook County Circuit Judge James P. Flannery Jr.On Nov. 18, 2019, Jovan Battle filed a civil complaint against, among other defendants, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) seeking $5 …