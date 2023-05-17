Where a party is granted relief for unjust enrichment based solely on the testimony of the plaintiff and defendants petition to vacate judgment when evidence arises later that the testimony was false, the court must hold a hearing to determine the validity of the plaintiff’s testimony before deciding the petition to vacate judgment.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Lake County Associate Judge Luis A. Berrones.Thomas Swarthout learned that a 47-acre farm (the Reilly Property) was …