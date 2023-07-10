Where a defendant raises claims of prosecutorial misconduct for the first time at the appellate level, he must demonstrate that absent the misconduct a rational jury would have reached a different verdict for it to constitute plain error.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Williamson County Associate Judge Brian D. Lewis.On Dec. 19, 2017, Dimitri Johnson and his girlfriend, Jessica Keeling, exited his house carrying a black duffel bag and got into his car along with a third adult, a pit bull, and …