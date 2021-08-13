Where a plaintiff claims a right to a specific fund, they may seek an equitable attachment of those funds via preliminary injunction even though they are only seeking monetary damages.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Peoria County Circuit Judge Christopher R. Doscotch.Donny Lee Schroeder was seriously injured in an automobile accident on July 23, 2014. His parents and brother were killed in the same accident. Kelley Schroeder, Donny’s aunt and guardian, contacted Jane Ohaver of Jane E. Ohaver …