Where district court properly determined that harm to other parties vastly outweighed harm to plaintiffs, court did not err in denying request for preliminary injunction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and dismissed in part a decision by Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, Northern District of Illinois.In June 2019, Illinois legalized recreational use of cannabis by enacting the Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act. The act established a licensing system for cannabis dispensaries administered by the …