Where a defendant seeks to classify a company performing surveillance as a consultant for the purpose of invoking privilege under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 201(b)(3), it may do so where the only products sought to be admitted are photographs and video of the plaintiff, and no testimony or opinion is present or being admitted at trial.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part, vacated in part, and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Moira S. Johnson.Darrell Horn was employed by the Northeast …