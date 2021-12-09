Where a township files suit claiming a statute permitting its dissolution is unconstitutional, the issue is not moot if the referendums for dissolution fail as it falls under the public interest exception being related to election law, providing guidance to other townships, and being likely to recur should other townships face a referendum for dissolution.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from McHenry County Associate Judge Thomas A. Meyer.Article 24 of the Township Code (Code) was signed …