Where district court was correct not to award qualified immunity at pleading stage, because determination turned on facts not required to be in the initial complaint and discovery was needed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John F. Kness, Northern District of Illinois.Luis Roldan sued several police officers who investigated him for sexual assault. In 2011, Roldan had been charged with three counts of sexual assault, stemming from an incident when Roldan, 21, had sex with an intoxicated 16 …