Where district court believed it could not apply less restrictive interpretation of state law on novel claim because state supreme court had not spoken on the issue, court erred and case was remanded.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Colin S. Bruce, Central District of Illinois.Green Plains Trade Group and Archer Daniels Midland are two of the country’s largest ethanol producers. The ethanol industry treats the price set at the Kinder Morgan Argo Terminal in Argo, Illinois, as the key …