Where a plaintiff files qui tam as relator, the state may intervene and dismiss the complaint without having to meet the requirements of section 2-619 of the Code of Civil Procedure.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Sangamon County Circuit Judge Adam Giganti.In April 2021, Emily Fox brought a qui tam action on behalf of the State of Illinois against Jenny Thornley, alleging she obtained employment on the Illinois State Police Merit Board (Board) by misrepresenting her academic qualifications. Also …