Where plaintiffs filed motion for reconsideration of dismissal of claims 13 months after dismissal due to attorney error, mandatory claims processing rule meant district court did not abuse discretion in denying motion for reconsideration.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.Between October 2017 and July 2018, attorney Nicholas Farnolo helped his clients file short-form complaints in the multidistrict litigation In re Cook Medical, Inc., IVC …