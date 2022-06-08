Where a party files a motion for substitution of judge and the judge preemptively strikes all pleadings and exhibits when signing the order, this does not amount to a recusal unless a formal recusal is made by the judge, beyond comments in court.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judges Jeanne R. Cleveland-Bernstein, Robert W. Johnson and Myron F. Mackoff.Shawn and Alma Cummings married on June 30, 2013, had one child, and on Feb. 1, 2017, Shawn filed a petition for dissolution …