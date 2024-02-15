Where attorney could not appeal order revoking his pro hac vice admission because client’s case settled and was dismissed with prejudice.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge Philip G. Reinhard, Northern District of Illinois.Andrew Shalaby is an attorney licensed to practice in California. In 2016, he was admitted pro hac vice to appear for Kurtis M. Bailey in the Northern District of Illinois in a products-liability lawsuit against Worthington Cylinder Co. The defendants later …