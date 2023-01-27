Where plaintiffs file suit against the executor of an estate, alleging fraudulent or improper modifications of the will, they may not later use the relation-back doctrine to add the law firm who performed these modifications as a defendant when they were already aware of the firm’s role.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline Kate Moreland.William Dalessandro (William) retired in 2005 from a career as a successful cardiologist. When he divorced his wife in 1983, he hired …