Where a plaintiff files an amended pleading he may add a dissolved corporation more than five years after its dissolution if the amended pleading relates back to one filed within the five-year postdissolution limitations period.The 3rd District Appellate Court declined one question and answered in the affirmative one modified question from La Salle County Circuit Judge Joseph P. Hettel.Rockford Systems Inc., (Rockford) an industrial machine safeguarding company, sold its assets to Rockford Systems LLC and changed its name …