Where plaintiff’s settlement agreement with county included a general release, and plaintiff was aware of possible claims arising out of alleged excessive force during arrest in the previous year, plaintiff was barred from bringing new suit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Robert Blakey, Northern District of Illinois.While being held in the Cook County Jail, Cristian Ramos filed two lawsuits against correctional officers pursuant to 42 U.S.C. Sec. 1983. In November 2014, Ramos filed a …