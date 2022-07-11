Where issues in suit brought against nursing home after death of patient from COVID-19 related to nursing home’s adequacy of provided care, no federal question existed and district court properly remanded case to state court.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Joe Billy McDade, Central District of Illinois.In May 2020, while residing in a nursing home, Marlene Hill died of COVID-19. Hill’s daughter, Anita Martin, as administrator of her estate, sued in state court under the Illinois Nursing …