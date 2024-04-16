Where plaintiffs’ complaint contained one claim and multiple legal theories, defendants could not justify remand on the basis that one legal theory alleged violation of federal law.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Steven C. Seeger, Northern District of Illinois.On July 4, 2022, Robert Eugene Crimo III opened fire on a parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Crimp used a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle to fire 83 bullets into the crowd, killing seven people and wounding 48 others. The M& …