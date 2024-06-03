Where a plaintiff seeks to apply the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur he must first establish that the injury was caused by an occurrence that ordinarily does not occur absent negligence.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Circuit Judge Lisa Renae Fabiano.Glen Rowsey received surgery for gastric band removal and diaphragmatic hernia repair from Dr. Igal Breitman, an employee of Rockford Health Physicians (Rockford Health) at Rockford Memorial Hospital on March 29, 2016. Following the …