Where a party seeks a subpoena, that subpoena cannot be barred by res judicata as it is not litigation and does not involve a cause of action or claim.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson.HAS Capital Advisors LLC in 2014 created HAS Capital Income Opportunity Fund I LLC (Fund), along with 17 other legal entities (collectively, HAS). The fund raised more than $19 million by the end of 2018, and HAS sought to secure investments through the sale of securities …