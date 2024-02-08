Where a new organization purchases electricity transmission assets, it does not share identity with the prior owner and cannot invoke res judicata for decisions made in favor of that owner.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of the Illinois Commerce Commission.Gridliance Heartland LLC (Gridliance) purchased two electrical substations and six connecting 161 kilovolt transmission lines extending into Kentucky from Electric Energy Inc. (EEI) in August 2018. The Illinois portion of the facilities were …