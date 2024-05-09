Where a plaintiff seeks to collaterally attack a prior judgment with a new argument, it is still barred by res judicata if the argument could have been raised at the original proceeding.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Neil H. Cohen.Jamie Mireles was formerly employed as a correction officer by the Cook County Sheriff’s Department. On July 22, 2014, Thomas J. Dart filed a complaint against Mireles with the Cook County Sheriff’s Merit Board, alleging the use of excessive …