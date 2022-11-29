Where a couple has received a dissolution of marriage judgment prior to an amendment to a statute which removes an ex-spouse as beneficiary absent specific language otherwise in the dissolution judgment, the amended statute does not apply.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus.Beverly and Tyrone Shaw were married in 1991. Terrance and Michelle were Tyrone’s children from a prior marriage. Phillip was the son of Tyrone and Beverly. Tyrone took out a life insurance …