Where defendant seeks review of the circuit court’s decision revoking his pretrial release, any appeal is reviewed for abuse of discretion.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of McLean County Circuit Judge Amy L. McFarland.On Dec. 29, 2023, Kendall Morgan arrived visibly drunk at the apartment of Vanessa Williams, the mother of his child. Williams was seeking an order of protection against Morgan and refused to let him in. Morgan broke a front window and kicked in the door and began assaulting Williams …