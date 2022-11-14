Where a plaintiff alleges an ordinance permitting the inspection of homes and enforcement of municipal ordinances is unconstitutional, the defendant must have attempted to inspect the homes or enforce the ordinances or the issue is not justiciable as it is not ripe. The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Tazewell County Circuit Judge Stephen A. Kouri.Rick Reynolds is the owner of mobile homes and a mobile home park located within the Village of Creve Coeur (Village). In 2006, the Village enacted an …