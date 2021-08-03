Where a trial court finds that a claim has been sufficiently frivolous to grant a motion for Rule 137 sanctions, the trial court may not then deny the moving party reasonable attorney fees, even if the work was performed pro se.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Jeffrey L. Warnick.Harry Kulubis, the owner of Georgia’s Restaurant and Pancake House (Georgia’s) hired the Law Offices of Brendan R. Appel LLC (Appel) to represent him in a breach of …