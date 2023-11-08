Where the plaintiff has filed multiple motions to reconsider and petitions for rehearing inappropriately while appeals were pending that may be sufficient ground for the court to assess sanctions under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 137.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline Kate Moreland.Jason Taylor purchased a vehicle from Highline Auto Sales (Highline) on April 8, 2019. The purchase contract included an arbitration agreement, mandating the parties resolve disputes …