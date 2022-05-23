Where counsel for a party files a Rule 224 motion for discovery or a summons for discovery without filing the underlying cause of action, such a motion is frivolous and inapplicable, and may warrant sanction by the court.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Anna H. Demacopoulos.Theresa Ingram, represented by Thomas Plouff, filed a summons for discovery and Rule 224 petition under the Code of Civil Procedure (Code) against Angela Intili M.D. Ltd. on Sept. 13, 2019, relating to …