Where plaintiff attempted to intervene in lawsuit that was not styled as a class action on the date suit was agreed to be dismissed, district court did not err in denying the motion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Edmond E. Chang, Northern District of Illinois.In January 2019, Khalid Ali brought a civil rights action against the City of Chicago and several police officers. Ali alleged that the officers had violated his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights when they arrested and detained him …