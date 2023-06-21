Where a party asserts the other party violated a court order and should be held in contempt, at the hearing the burden of proof starts on the party seeking the motion to show cause even if it already tendered an offer of proof prior to the hearing.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed in part and vacated in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge John J. Curry Jr.In 2018, the Village of Hoffman Estates discovered that a sanitary lift station used for wastewater had groundwater seepage, and determined after …