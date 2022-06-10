Where prisoner repeatedly filed fraudulent documents in litigation and lied to the court, severe sanction of dismissal and filing bar was not abuse of discretionThe 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, Northern District of Indiana.Anthony Martin, an inmate at an Indiana penitentiary, has been barred by two district courts from filing papers in civil cases until he pays all of his outstanding federal-court filing fees. A few years ago, the Southern District of Indiana also …